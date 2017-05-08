Catholic World News

Pope summarizes Fátima message: restoring peace, saving sinners from damnation

May 08, 2017

On May 13, the centenary of the first of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fátima, the Pope’s special envoy will crown the image of Our Lady, Health of the Sick, at the Cathedral-Shrine in Swidnica, Poland.

In his letter to the envoy, Cardinal Zenon Grocholewski, Pope Francis said that Fátima is the place where the “Mother of the Savior, through children, admonished with concern all men, but especially Christians, to sincere conversion, to doing penance, to assiduous prayer, and to consecration to her own Immaculate Heart, thus indicating the way to restoring peace and saving the souls of many sinners from eternal damnation.”

The Latin-language letter, dated March 21, was released by the Holy See Press Office on May 6.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!