Pope raps ‘mother of all bombs’

May 08, 2017

Pope Francis met on May 6 with students participating in a meeting organized by Italy’s National Coordinating Body of Local Authorities for Peace and Human Rights.

Answering students’ questions extemporaneously, the Pope, according to a Reuters report, criticized the phrase “mother of all bombs,” used to describe the device dropped by US forces on an ISIS base in Afghanistan in April.

“I was ashamed when I heard the name,” the Pope said in Paul VI Audience Hall. “A mother gives life and this one gives death, and we call this device a mother. What is happening?”

