Be soldiers of Christ, resist Satan, Pope tells Swiss Guards

May 08, 2017

Pope Francis addressed new members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard on May 6, the anniversary of the Sack of Rome in 1527, in which the Guard helped save Pope Clement VII’s life.

During the Sack of Rome, “the Swiss Guards distinguished themselves in courageous and indomitable defense of the Pope, to the point of sacrificing their lives,” Pope Francis said to members of the Guard and their families, who had gathered in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace. “Today you are not called to this heroic offer of physical life, but to another no less arduous sacrifice: to serve the power of faith.”

The Pope continued:

This is a valid barrier for resisting the various forces and powers of this earth and, above all, he who is “the prince of this world,” the “father of lies” who “prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour,” according to the words of the apostle Peter (1 Peter 5:8) … Your presence in the Church, your important service in the Vatican is an opportunity to grow as brave “soldiers of Christ.” The pilgrims and tourists who have the chance to meet you are edified by discovering in you, together with the characteristics of composure, precision and professional seriousness, also generous Christian witness and holiness of life. Let this be your first concern.

