Greek Orthodox bishop challenges Turkey’s president to convert

May 05, 2017

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Seraphim of Piraeus has sent an open letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, telling the Muslim leader that he must convert to Christianity or face damnation.

In his message the Greek prelate describes Muhammed as a “false prophet” and dismisses the Qu’ran. He urges Erdogan to “renounce all errors, heresies, and innovations of Islam.”

