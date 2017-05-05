Catholic World News

European bishops’ conference spokesman raps lack of action on religious freedom

May 05, 2017

The secretary-general of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences has criticized government leaders for failing to take action in defense of religious freedom.

“If officials talk about religious freedom, they usually do so abstractly and seem afraid or ashamed to name the communities actually suffering, especially in the Middle East,” said Msgr. Duarte Nuno Queiroz de Barros da Cunha. He complained that government leaders have not exerted political and diplomatic pressure on countries that repress religious freedom.

“The EU should stop being hypocritical by saying one thing publicly and doing another behind the scenes,” he said.

