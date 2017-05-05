Catholic World News

Kazakh police raid Baptist churches

May 05, 2017

Police in Kazakhstan raided two Baptist churches on Easter Sunday, fining worshippers and having them sign a form stating they were attending an illegal meeting.

Kazakhstan recognizes religious bodies that have registered with the state, but the nation’s Baptists have refused to seek registration.

The Asian nation of 18.4 million is 70% Muslim, 26% Christian (primarily Russian Orthodox), and 3% atheist.

