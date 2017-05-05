Catholic World News

South Korean bishops: abandon nuclear energy

May 05, 2017

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea has lent its support to a petition calling upon South Korea to abandon the use of nuclear energy.

“There is a general consensus on the nuclear question in South Korea,” said retired Bishop René Dupont of Andong. “All political parties and all churches agree on the reduction of nuclear power.”

Nuclear energy provides 22% of electricity in the East Asian nation.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!