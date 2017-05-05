Catholic World News

Prelate: amid fundamentalist Islam, Pope is encouraging us not to be afraid

May 05, 2017

Reflecting on Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Egypt, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem’s apostolic administrator said that “The world today is frightened by religious fundamentalism—especially the Islamic one—and, on the other hand, by the fate of Christians in the Middle East.”

“With his visit to the largest Christian community in the Arab countries and his meeting with the prestigious Islamic university of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis is telling the Church not to be afraid,” said Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who added that the Gospel

tells us not to be afraid to meet and dialogue with members of the great religions. It is the only way to combat fundamentalisms and all forms of religious violence. It tells us that, despite what many think, this is also possible with Muslims. It is our duty.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!