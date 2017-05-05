Catholic World News

Report: majority of Eastern Europe’s Catholics opposing admitting Syrian refugees

May 05, 2017

53% of Catholics surveyed in 15 Eastern European nations oppose admitting any Syrian refugees, according to a report published by the Tbilisi, Georgia-based Financial.

Atheists (63%) are more likely than Catholics to oppose admitting any Syrian refugees, and even 36% of Muslims in these countries oppose admitting any Syrian refugees.

38% of Christians, 44% of Muslims, and 32% of atheists believe that their countries should accept a limited number of Syrian refugees, according to the report.

