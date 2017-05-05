Report: majority of Eastern Europe’s Catholics opposing admitting Syrian refugees
May 05, 2017
53% of Catholics surveyed in 15 Eastern European nations oppose admitting any Syrian refugees, according to a report published by the Tbilisi, Georgia-based Financial.
Atheists (63%) are more likely than Catholics to oppose admitting any Syrian refugees, and even 36% of Muslims in these countries oppose admitting any Syrian refugees.
38% of Christians, 44% of Muslims, and 32% of atheists believe that their countries should accept a limited number of Syrian refugees, according to the report.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:56 AM ET USA
I am confident that most Catholics would welcome any Christian refugees. Unfortunately, in EU that would be quickly branded as "religious discrimination" as the EU bureaucracy seems to be interested in flooding the nations mostly with Muslim refugees.