Catholic World News

Patriarch, Putin honor slain member of czar’s family

May 05, 2017

In an event that would have been unthinkable decades ago, the Russian president joined the patriarch of Moscow as the latter consecrated a cross at the site of the assassination of a member of the Russian royal family.

Grand Duke Sergey Alexandrovich, the fifth son of Czar Nicholas II, was assassinated by a Marxist in 1905. Following the Bolshevik Revolution, Vladimir Lenin personally participated in the destruction of the cross originally placed on the site.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow decried “contempt for a human life” and the “readiness to bring human lives to a bloody altar of political revolt.”

“This crime was a forerunner of dramatic events, discord, civil opposition, which Russia then faced,” said President Vladimir Putin. “They turned to become hardest losses, real national catastrophe, threat of losing Russian statehood.”

References: