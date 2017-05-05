Patriarch, Putin honor slain member of czar’s family
May 05, 2017
In an event that would have been unthinkable decades ago, the Russian president joined the patriarch of Moscow as the latter consecrated a cross at the site of the assassination of a member of the Russian royal family.
Grand Duke Sergey Alexandrovich, the fifth son of Czar Nicholas II, was assassinated by a Marxist in 1905. Following the Bolshevik Revolution, Vladimir Lenin personally participated in the destruction of the cross originally placed on the site.
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow decried “contempt for a human life” and the “readiness to bring human lives to a bloody altar of political revolt.”
“This crime was a forerunner of dramatic events, discord, civil opposition, which Russia then faced,” said President Vladimir Putin. “They turned to become hardest losses, real national catastrophe, threat of losing Russian statehood.”
References:
- President and patriarch unveiled cross in memory of Great Duke Sergey Alexandrovich at the site of his tragic death in Kremlin (Interfax)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: frsenaas5958 -
Today 11:13 AM ET USA
This article should read "Grand" Duke, not "Great" Duke. Also, The Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich was the son of Czar Alexander II, hence the Duke's patronym of Alexandrovich. Czar Nicholas II was the duke's nephew not his father. Nicholas was the son of the duke's brother Czar Alexander III
-
Posted by: frsenaas5958 -
Today 10:01 AM ET USA
That should be "Grand" Duke, not "Great". Also, Sergei Alexandrovich was a son of Czar Alexander II, not Nicholas II. That is why his name includes the patronym "Alexandrovich" Nicholas II was the duke's nephew.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 6:11 AM ET USA
Your article left out important words uttered by Putin. From the cited original: "violation, murders cannot be justified no matter in what political slogans they are disguised."