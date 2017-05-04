Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Thomas Aquinas College takes control of property for new Massachusetts campus

May 04, 2017

Thomas Aquinas College has assumed ownership of a campus in Northfield, Massachusetts, where the California-based school expects to open a branch campus in 2018.

Thomas Aquinas College, a liberal-arts institution with a strong commitment to Catholic orthodoxy, now owns most of a 100-acre property that was formerly the site of the Northfield School, a preparatory school which has now merged with the nearby Mount Hermon School and consolidated on the latter’s campus.

Thomas Aquinas College received the Northfield property from the National Christian Foundation. A smaller portion of the Northfield property will be used by the Moody Center, an Evangelical institution founded by the noted preacher 19th-century Dwight Moody, who also founded Northfield School.

