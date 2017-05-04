Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy for Life weighs into Italy’s debate on euthanasia

May 04, 2017

The Pontifical Academy for Life has entered into an escalating public debate in Italy on euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.

“Ending a life is always a defeat,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy. Commenting on the death of a man who traveled to Switzerland, where physician-assisted suicide is legal, he said that “this must make us all sad, and also make us ask some questions.”

