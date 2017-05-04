Pontifical Academy for Life weighs into Italy’s debate on euthanasia
May 04, 2017
The Pontifical Academy for Life has entered into an escalating public debate in Italy on euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.
“Ending a life is always a defeat,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy. Commenting on the death of a man who traveled to Switzerland, where physician-assisted suicide is legal, he said that “this must make us all sad, and also make us ask some questions.”
-
Posted by: bernie4871 -
Today 6:29 PM ET USA
To unjustly and deliberately end a life is not a defeat, it is a sin, a big one. What questions are there to ask? But lately, it seems like there is an apologist inside the Church's leadership who is willing to waffle on any topic in the name of mercy and accompaniment. Personally, I am praying for a change in the leadership, not the ancient moral judgment of God's Church.