Vatican official criticizes title ‘Pope emeritus’

May 04, 2017

The president of the Pontifical Council for New Evangelization has said that he objects to the use of the title “Pope emeritus” for Benedict XVI.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella said that the title “theologically creates more problems, rather than solving them.” He said that he respects the title, but “I will not use it.”

The former Pontiff himself has indicated that he was not happy with the title, and wanted to be known simply as “Father Benedict,” but did not have the strength to resist demands by Vatican staff members.

