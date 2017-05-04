Catholic World News

South Sudan: thousands flock to cathedral to escape violence

May 04, 2017

An estimated 16,000 people have sought refuge in the cathedral compound of Wau, South Sudan, to escape the violence that is spreading through Africa’s youngest nation.

Although the cathedral cannot supply adequate food, lodging, or sanitary facilities for the displaced families, thousands flocked after being driven from their homes. “It wasn’t safe anywhere,” said Father Germano Bernardo.

