Catholic World News

Catholic colleges invite anti-Catholic graduation speakers

May 04, 2017

At least nine prominent Catholic colleges and universities have scheduled commencement talks and awards for individuals who have taken public stands in opposition to Church teaching, the Cardinal Newman Society reports.

The schools include:

Boston College, which will honor Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, a proponent of legal abortion and same-sex marriage;

College of Mt. St. Vincent, which will honor Maria Vullo, superintendent of New York state financial services, who has demanded that insurers cover abortion and contraception;

Depaul University, which will honor Paulette Brown, a former president of the American Bar Association, who worked to tighten rules against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation;

Loyola (Chicago), which will honor Mary Francis Berry, former chairman of the US Civil Rights Commission and a proponent of recognizing same-sex marriage;

Regis University in Denver which will honor Father Greg Boyle, SJ, founder of Homeboy Industries, who has supported recognition of same-sex marriage and argued for the ordination of women as priests;

Notre Dame, which will give Father Boyle the Laetare Medal, the university’s highest honor;

University of San Francisco, which will honor Xavier Becerra, California’s attorney general, who earned a 100% voting record with Planned Parenthood during his previous service in Congress; and

Xavier University in Louisiana, which will honor Rep. Cedric Richmond, also a proponent of legal abortion.

