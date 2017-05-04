Catholic World News

Michigan priest faces embezzlement charge

May 04, 2017

A Michigan priest faces embezzlement charges, accused of stealing more than $200,000 from parishes in which he served.

Father Richard Fritz, who is now retired from ministry, was charged following an investigation into the accounting practices of two parishes in the Kalamazoo diocese. He has denied the charges, and was freed on bail after an preliminary hearing.

