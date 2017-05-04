Catholic World News

England is mission territory, bishop says

May 04, 2017

The Diocese of Plymouth, England, is “very much in mission territory,” says Bishop Mark O’Toole.

Bishop O’Toole reported that practicing Catholics form less than 1% of the population in the region; he compared that figure to the proportion of Catholics in Pakistan or Myanmar. The number of practicing Catholics in the region has dropped by nearly 50% in the past generation, he said.

Calling for a new burst of evangelization, the bishop said: “Each of us is called to be a disciple-making disciple.” He said that the challenge facing the Church is not just a “crisis of priests” but a “crisis of disciples.”

