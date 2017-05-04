Action Alert!
We have $8,857 left to match by May 16th to win an Easter Challenge Grant of $14,000.   Please help—your gift will count twice!
Catholic World News

Mumbai: another cross demolished

May 04, 2017

Just days after Cardinal Oswald Gracias lodged a protest against the destruction of a historic cross on private property in Mumbai, India, another cross has been destroyed in the city’s suburbs.

Vandals used paving stones to desecrate a cross in the village of Kalina, outside Mumbai. A statue of Jesus was also badly damaged. Police said that the vandals may have been originally intent on burglary.

A number of crosses have been damaged or destroy in the area since city officials announced plans to remove religious symbols from public property.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.