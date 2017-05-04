Catholic World News

Mumbai: another cross demolished

May 04, 2017

Just days after Cardinal Oswald Gracias lodged a protest against the destruction of a historic cross on private property in Mumbai, India, another cross has been destroyed in the city’s suburbs.

Vandals used paving stones to desecrate a cross in the village of Kalina, outside Mumbai. A statue of Jesus was also badly damaged. Police said that the vandals may have been originally intent on burglary.

A number of crosses have been damaged or destroy in the area since city officials announced plans to remove religious symbols from public property.

