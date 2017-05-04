Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Myanmar, Vatican announce diplomatic relations

May 04, 2017

The Vatican has established diplomatic relations with Myanmar.

The announcement of new diplomatic ties was made on May 4, as Pope Francis met with Aung San Suu Kyi, the First Counselor of the country formerly known as Burma. The meeting took place in the Sala Regia of the apostolic palace, in an indication that the Holy See recognized her as a head of state.

Myanmar has recently returned to civilian rule after years of military dictatorship. The Vatican has voiced concerns about the slow pace of a return to democratic processes, and—more pointedly—about the brutal military response to Islamic separatists of the Rohingya ethnic minority.

  • Posted by: kwonbbl1 - Today 6:19 PM ET USA

    God bless the free Myanmar.

