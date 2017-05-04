Catholic World News

Trump to meet Pope later this month

May 04, 2017

President Donald Trump will visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis later this month, on the first foreign trip of his presidency.

White House officials disclosed plans for the presidential trip in meetings with reporters on May 4. The Vatican has confirmed that a meeting has been scheduled for May 24. Trump will be in Europe for meetings of NATO and G7 leaders on May 25 and 26.

During his travel abroad, President Trump also plans to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia.

