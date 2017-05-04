Esolen to join faculty of Thomas More College
May 04, 2017
Anthony Esolen, an English professor who has come under fire at Providence College for raising questions about its “diversity” agenda, will be leaving the Dominican-run institution and joining the faculty of Thomas More College of the Liberal Arts.
Located in New Hampshire, Thomas More College has been known for its fidelity to Catholic teaching. Esolen will also be involved in the establishment of a new Center for the Restoration of Catholic Culture.
William Fahey, the president of Thomas More, remarked that Esolen “has made tremendous sacrifices and suffered for holding to his convictions.” He said that Esolen—a prolific author, and translator of the Divine Comedy—would be a perfect match for Thomas More College.
