12 beatification causes advance, including Father Solanus Casey, 2 cardinals

May 04, 2017

In a May 4 audience with the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis approved the publication of decrees that advance 12 beatification causes.

In approving decrees on miracles attributed to the intercession of four venerable Servants of God, Pope Francis paved the way for the beatification of

Ven. Solanus Casey (1870-1957), the Capuchin Franciscan friar who ministered in Detroit

Ven. Clara Fey (1815-94), foundress of the Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus, a German religious institute

Ven. Adèle de Batz de Trenquelléon (1789-1828), the French foundress of the Daughters of Mary Immaculate (Marianist Sisters)

Ven. Saturnina Rodríguez de Zavalía (1823-96), the Argentine foundress of the Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus

The Pope also approved a decree on the martyrdom (1947) of Lucien Botovasoa, a layman and father in Madagascar, paving the way for his beatification.

Finally, Pope Francis approved decrees on the heroic virtues of seven servants of God, who may now be honored with the title “venerable”:

Cardinal Elia Dalla Costa (1872-1961) of Florence

Cardinal Nguyen Van Thuan (1928-2002), who spent years in a Vietnamese Communist prison camp before becoming president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace

Mother Giovanna Meneghini (1868-1918), foundress of the Ursuline Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Mary

Sister Vincenzina Cusmano (1826-1894), first superior of the Sisters Servants of the Poor

Alessandro Nottegar (1943-86), a layman and father who founded the Regina Pacis community in Verona

Edvige Carboni (1880-1952), an Italian laywoman and mystic

Guadalupe Ortiz de Landázuri (1916-75), a Spanish laywoman and member of Opus Dei

