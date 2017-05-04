Catholic World News

UN ambassador, formerly enslaved by ISIS, meets with Pope

May 04, 2017

While in St. Peter’s Square for his May 3 general audience, Pope Francis met briefly with Nadia Murad, the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

Murad, a Yazidi woman from the area near Sinjar, Iraq, was abducted by ISIS in 2014 and endured unspeakable atrocities during her months in slavery before her escape. According to Vatican Radio, she sees herself as an ally of the Pope in the struggle against human trafficking.

