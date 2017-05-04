Catholic World News

Pope encourages youth to pray the Rosary, recalls feast of Queen of Poland

May 04, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 3 general audience, Pope Francis encouraged young people to pray the Rosary.

“At the beginning of the month of May we invoke the heavenly intercession of Mary, the Mother of Jesus,” he said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Dear young people, learn to pray to her with the simple and effective prayer of the Rosary; dear sick people, may Our Lady be your support in the trials of sickness; dear newlyweds, imitate her love for God and for her brothers.”

In remarks directed to the Polish faithful, he added:

Today is the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Poland and your national feast day; let us applaud the Queen of Poland, everyone! Listen with love and attention to the advice of your Queen, whom you address with the words: “You are the great pride of our nation.” In your daily decisions, follow the path of agreement and mutual benevolence. Make your most important decisions seeking truth, common good and peace. Be open and sensitive to the needs of your brothers. I heartily bless your homeland, those of you present here, and your co-nationals in Poland and throughout the world. Long live Poland!

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!