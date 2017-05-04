Catholic World News

Spanish bishops issue Fátima statement

May 04, 2017

The executive committee of the Spanish Episcopal Conference has issued a statement in they welcomed with joy the centenary of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Fátima.

The prelates recalled the visits of three popes to Fátima, spoke of Pope Francis’s upcoming pilgrimage, and placed the apparitions in the context of salvation history, between the Resurrection and Christ’s second coming.

The centenary, they continued, is an occasion of evangelization, and the apparitions’ core message is “devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as a path towards the encounter with God … Mary transmits a message destined for the Church and for humanity.”

