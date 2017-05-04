Action Alert!
We have $9,782 left to match by May 16th to win an Easter Challenge Grant of $14,000.   Please help—your gift will count twice!
Catholic World News

Lawmaker: 1.5M Christians have left Iraq

May 04, 2017

A Christian member of the Iraqi parliament said that 1,500,000 Christians have left Iraq since the United States invaded the nation in 2003.

According to the Turkish-based Andalou Agency, Josef Sleve said that the pace of emigration has increased since the Islamic State’s 2014 invasion.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.