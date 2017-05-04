Catholic World News

Lawmaker: 1.5M Christians have left Iraq

May 04, 2017

A Christian member of the Iraqi parliament said that 1,500,000 Christians have left Iraq since the United States invaded the nation in 2003.

According to the Turkish-based Andalou Agency, Josef Sleve said that the pace of emigration has increased since the Islamic State’s 2014 invasion.

