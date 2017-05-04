Catholic World News

Relics of St. Nicholas to be venerated in Russia

May 04, 2017

Some of the relics of St. Nicholas will leave Bari, Italy, for the first time since 1087 and will be venerated in Moscow and Saint Petersburg from May 21 to July 28.

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said “the bringing of the relics of St. Nicholas to Moscow is a great event for many believers who will come to venerate the great saint.”

The prelate, who serves as head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, said at a press conference that Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill agreed to this temporary transfer of the relics during their February 2016 meeting in Havana.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!