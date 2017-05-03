Catholic World News

Nuclear weapons do not offer security, Vatican envoy tells UN conference

May 03, 2017

Speaking at a UN conference in Vienna on non-proliferation, the Vatican’s representative said that the Holy See wishes to “lend its moral authority to the efforts to work for a wold free of nuclear weapons.”

“Nuclear weapons provide a false sense of security, as do efforts to secure a negative peace through a balance of power,” said Msgr. Janusz Urbanczyk. He strongly urged governments to renew their efforts to create a worldwide consensus against the spread of nuclear weaponry.

Msgr. Urbanczyk raised a particular concern about the mounting tensions on the Korean peninsula, and said that the Vatican “Nuclear weapons provide a false sense of security, as do efforts to secure a negative peace through a balance of power.”

