Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops fear violence during election campaign

May 03, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Kenya have expressed their fear of violence during the country’s election campaign this year, and lodged a plea for “clean and transparent” polling.

“The fear of widespread violence erupting cannot be ignored,” said Bishop Philip Anyolo, the president of the episcopal conference. He cited a growing climate of suspicion and mistrust, and reported that tourists are changing plans for visits and investors are considering a withdrawal of funds from Kenyan enterprises.

In Kenya’s elections in 2007, well over 1,000 people were killed, and as many as 600,000 driven out of their homes, as violence spread during the election season.

