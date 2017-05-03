Catholic World News

Syriac Orthodox Patriarch accepts apologies from prelates who challenged leadership

Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Ephrem II of Antioch has issued a statement formally forgiving four bishops who had charged him with “betrayal of the faith.”

In February, six Orthodox metropolitans announced that Patriarch Ephrem had forfeited his title as “defender of the faith,” saying that he had raised doubts in the minds of the faithful by his participation in an inter-religious meeting in which he indicated his respect for Islam. Four of the six prelates later apologized and retracted the criticism, and in an April 29 statement the Patriarch accepted their apology.

Two other metropolitans, who have refused to apologize, have been suspended from ministry.

