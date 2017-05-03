Catholic World News

In Casablanca, former church will be museum, recalling Christian past

Officials in Morocco plan a major restoration project for the Sacred Heart Church in Casablanca, which is now being used as a museum.

Sacred Heart Church was the most prominent Catholic church in Casablanca, informally (although not accurately) known as the “cathedral.” It was deconsecrated in the 1970s, as most of the city’s Christians had left following the French government’s withdrawal. Since that time the building has deteriorated.

However the govenrment now plans an ambitious renewal program, to make the former church a witness to the city’s Christian history. Architect Abderrahim Kassou, who is leading the project, has asked Christians to help by contributing photos, films, liturgical objects, and personal testimonies. “Any item that helps tell the story of the place is of interest to us,” he says.

