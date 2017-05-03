Catholic World News

Jordan’s King Abdullah vows to protect Christian minority

May 03, 2017

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reaffirmed his determination to protect his country’s Christian minority, during a May 2 meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In his discussions with Dr. Justin Welby, King Abdullah called attention to what he characterized as a harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians in his country. He said that he sees his role as that of a “protector” of Christians.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!