Action Alert!
We have $9,782 left to match by May 16th to win an Easter Challenge Grant of $14,000.   Please help—your gift will count twice!
Catholic World News

Jordan’s King Abdullah vows to protect Christian minority

May 03, 2017

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reaffirmed his determination to protect his country’s Christian minority, during a May 2 meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In his discussions with Dr. Justin Welby, King Abdullah called attention to what he characterized as a harmonious relationship between Muslims and Christians in his country. He said that he sees his role as that of a “protector” of Christians.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.