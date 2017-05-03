Catholic World News

Italian prosecutors ask acquittal for ‘right-to-die’ activist

May 03, 2017

Government prosecutors in Milan are asking for the acquittal of Marco Cappato, a “right-to-die” activist, who faces a possible 12-year prison term for assisting at a suicide.

Cappato heads an organization promoting the legalization of suicide, and has accompanied patients to Switzerland, where physician-assisted suicide is legal. His activities are now the focus of a judicial investigation.

Milan prosecutors, however, have said that despite Italy’s existing law, assisted suicide should not be regarded as an offense against life “in the case of terminal illness or serious suffering.”

The results of this test case are likely to have an influence on a current political debate over a proposal to legalize assisted suicide in Italy.

