Spain: historic shrine vandalized

May 03, 2017

Vandals broke into a padlocked shrine in Les Llosses, Catalonia, and destroyed chandeliers, vases, and other objects.

The vandals also poured an oily substance onto the shrine’s stairs and walls, painted anarchist symbols in the interior, and painted the words “no God, no fatherland, no king” above the altar.

The shrine of Santa Margarida de Vinyoles dates from the 13th century, and the current chapel was built in 1854, during a cholera epidemic.

