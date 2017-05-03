Action Alert!
We have $9,890 left to match by May 16th to win an Easter Challenge Grant of $14,000.   Please help—your gift will count twice!
Catholic World News

Croatian diocese denounces blasphemous play

May 03, 2017

The Archdiocese of Split-Makarska, Croatia, denounced the scheduled performance of a blasphemous play at a theater festival.

The play, by Oliver Frljic, portrays Christ assaulting a Muslim woman.

The archdiocese denounced the play as an offense against “God, man, and nation,” according to Deutsche Welle, and lamented its inclusion at a festival in honor of Marko Marulic (1450-1524), a Catholic playwright.

Croatia, a nation of 4.3 million, is 86% Catholic and 4% Eastern Orthodox.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.