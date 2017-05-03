Catholic World News

Croatian diocese denounces blasphemous play

May 03, 2017

The Archdiocese of Split-Makarska, Croatia, denounced the scheduled performance of a blasphemous play at a theater festival.

The play, by Oliver Frljic, portrays Christ assaulting a Muslim woman.

The archdiocese denounced the play as an offense against “God, man, and nation,” according to Deutsche Welle, and lamented its inclusion at a festival in honor of Marko Marulic (1450-1524), a Catholic playwright.

Croatia, a nation of 4.3 million, is 86% Catholic and 4% Eastern Orthodox.

