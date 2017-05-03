Catholic World News

Pope rebukes the hardhearted who condemn others

May 03, 2017

In his homily at daily Mass in Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 2, Pope Francis reflected on the martyrdom of St. Stephen.

In doing so, the Pope contrasted the open hearts of the disciples on the road to Emmaus with the hardened hearts of those who stoned St. Stephen.

“This causes suffering in the Church,” the Pope preached. “The closed hearts, the hearts of stone, the hearts which do not want to be open, do not want to hear, the hearts which only know the language of condemnation.”

The Pope added:

Today, we look at the tenderness of Jesus, the witness of obedience, that great witness, Jesus, who has given life, which makes us look for the tenderness of God, confronting us, our sins, our weaknesses. Let us enter this dialogue and let us call for the grace of the Lord which softens the rigid hearts of those people who are always closed in the law and condemn all who are outside the law. They do not know that the Word became flesh, that the Word is a witness to obedience. They do not know the tenderness of God and his ability to take out the heart of stone and replace it with a heart of flesh.

