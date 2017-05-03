Catholic World News

USCCB: May 22, national day of prayer for mariners

May 03, 2017

In the United States, May 22 will be a national day of prayer and remembrance for mariners and people of the sea, according to a press release from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“The needs of the invisible and silent merchant mariner, fisherman, seafarer spouse and retired seafarer to quality pastoral care are as needed as an inner-city community needs a pastor who is a good community organizer, or a new subdivision needs a new parish,” said Bishop Kevin Boland, promoter of the Apostleship of the Sea, which is present in 53 ports in the United States.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!