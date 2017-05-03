Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Catholic universities are important for youth discernment

May 03, 2017

In a recent letter commemorating the Italian bishops’ annual day for the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the Vatican’s Secretary of State recalled the theme of the upcoming Synod of Bishops, “young people, faith, and vocational discernment.”

“In this area, a role of primary importance is held by the Catholic universities, entrusted with the mission of preparing young people able to form, with the resources of the intellect, with generosity of heart and with the strength of the Spirit, their life and the future path of humanity,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in his letter to Cardinal Angelo Scola of Milan.

