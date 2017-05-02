Catholic World News

Italian prosecutor: human traffickers involved in migrant-rescue efforts

May 02, 2017

An Italian prosecutor has charged that some of the organizations helping to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are involved in the work of human trafficking.

Carmelo Zuccaro, the prosecutor in Catania, said that some of the non-profit groups that pick up migrants “could be financed by traffickers.”

L’Osservatore Romano reported that Zuccaro’s charge “unfortunately does not seem totally groundless.” The Vatican newspaper denounced the “manipulation of the rescues,” saying that once again a “scandal is emerging on the backs of the migrants.”

