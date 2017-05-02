Catholic World News

Indian cardinal protests city’s demolition of historic cross

May 02, 2017

Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, India, has protested the destruction of a historic cross by city officials.

A cross set in 1895 on the roadside of an old urban neighborhood—known as a “plague cross” because it was erected by Christians during a time when disease was ravaging the city—was razed by city workers on April 29.

The officials cited a law that restricts the display of religious symbols on public property. However, the owner of the property reports that he had shown officials clear evidence that the cross was on his—private—property.

The officials who demolished the cross “must be held responsible and accountable for the action, which was illegal,” Cardinal Gracias said.

