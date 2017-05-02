Catholic World News

Pontifical Academy calls for inclusive society

May 02, 2017

The Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences concluded its annual meeting on May 2, issuing a call for efforts to include those who are marginalized by their societies.

The five-day meeting of the Pontifical Academy had been devoted to the theme: “Toward a Participatory Society: New Roads to Social and Cultural Integration.” The discussion had revolved around ways in which people are excluded from full participation in society, and methods of reaching out to them.

In his May 1 address to participants in the plenary session, Pope Francis remarked that the battles for human dignity—specifically for the dignity of workers—are “far from over.”

