Pro-lifers dismayed: GOP spending proposal would fund Planned Parenthood
May 02, 2017
American pro-life activists have expressed dismay that a federal spending bill, put forward by the Republican Congressional majority, would apparently continued taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.
Although President Trump and many Republican candidates promised during campaign season that they would move to drop the $500 million annual contribution that the federal government has made to Planned Parenthood, the spending bill presented to Congress this week does not address the matter.
Republican Party officials say that they still intend to pursue their effort to de-fund Planned Parenthood, but chose not to enter a potentially contentious debate in the context of the overall spending bill.
References:
- Pro-lifers condemn ‘beyond frustrating’ spending bill funding Planned Parenthood (Washington Times)
- Despite Majority in Congress, Republicans Are Still Funding Planned Parenthood (Town Hall)
Posted by: nix898049 -
May. 02, 2017 2:36 PM ET USA
As usual. It's never the right time to (fill in the blank) for the Republicans. Shame on me for thinking things would change with this president. I don't believe we have a 2 party system. They're all Republocrats!