Catholic World News

Pro-lifers dismayed: GOP spending proposal would fund Planned Parenthood

May 02, 2017

American pro-life activists have expressed dismay that a federal spending bill, put forward by the Republican Congressional majority, would apparently continued taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood.

Although President Trump and many Republican candidates promised during campaign season that they would move to drop the $500 million annual contribution that the federal government has made to Planned Parenthood, the spending bill presented to Congress this week does not address the matter.

Republican Party officials say that they still intend to pursue their effort to de-fund Planned Parenthood, but chose not to enter a potentially contentious debate in the context of the overall spending bill.

References: