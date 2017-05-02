Catholic World News

Canada: Christian leaders prod Trudeau on South Sudan

May 02, 2017

The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the heads of the Anglican Church of Canada and the Presbyterian Church in Canada, called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take more concerted action to address the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

The Christian leaders called upon the government to “speak out more emphatically at home and abroad on the food crisis in the region and the grave conflict in South Sudan” and to “work diligently with Canadian businesses both at home and abroad … to prevent weapons and other military-grade material from reaching South Sudan.”

