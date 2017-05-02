Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: government doing little to stop Fulani attacks

A Nigerian bishop said that the government is doing little to stop attacks on Christian institutions by Muslim Fulani herdsmen.

Bishop Joseph Bagobiri of Kafanchan said that “given the sophisticated nature of the weapons used in the operations, it is suspected that their kin in government and the military are able to supply these arms to them.”

“Fulanis are in charge of customs, immigration and the ministry of internal affairs in Nigeria today,” he added. “Therefore, it is easy to bring dangerous weapons through our borders with no one to prevent this.”

