Egyptian priests: Pope’s visit a big success

May 02, 2017

Father Rafic Greiche, the spokesman for Egypt’s Catholic bishops, described the Pope’s recent apostolic journey as “a big blessing to the Egyptians, both Muslims and Christians.”

“It boosted the morale of the Egyptian people, especially after the Palm Sunday blasts,” he said.

Father Samir Khalil Samir said that the signing of a common declaration, in which the Coptic Orthodox Church and Catholic Church agreed to the mutual recognition of baptism, was a “big step,” as “in Egypt, there are a lot of mixed marriages between Catholics and Orthodox.”

Father Samir, a leading scholar of Islam, also said that by meeting with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, “the Pope is supporting the only one who can help the Christians.”

