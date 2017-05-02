Catholic World News

Pope’s prayer intention for May 2017

May 02, 2017

The prayer intention of Pope Francis for May 2017 is “that Christians in Africa, in imitation of the merciful Jesus, may give prophetic witness to reconciliation, justice, and peace.”

This year the Vatican has inaugurated a new system for announcing the Pope’s monthly prayer intentions. Rather than announcing two intentions (one general intention, one for the missions) in advance each month, the Pope is working with the Apostleship of Prayer to create a video message promoting one intention each month, while allowing for the possibility of additional urgent intentions.

