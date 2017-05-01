Catholic World News

Kansas City archdiocese cuts ties with Girl Scouts

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, has broken its ties with the Girl Scouts, saying that the organization is “no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel.”

The archdiocese explained that Girl Scouts programs had become immersed in causes that are incompatible with the Catholic faith, including support for legal abortion and contraception.

Archbishop Josephn Naumann instructed pastors not to allow the sale of Girl Scout cookies on parish property after this school year. He encouraged pastors to explore association with American Heritage Girls, an organization that has arisen as “a Christ-centered character development program for girls ages 5 to 18.”

