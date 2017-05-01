Catholic World News

Australian archbishop urges faithful to oppose pro-abortion legislation

May 01, 2017

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, has urged the faithful to become involved in the debate on two pieces of legislation that would liberalize abortion rules, and restrict pro-life activity, in New South Wales.

One proposed bill would make abortion legal until the moment of birth, require doctors who do not perform the procedure to provide references to abortionists, and establish a “buffer zone” around clinics. The second bill would also establish buffer zones, making pro-life witness near abortion clinics illegal.

Archbishop Fisher encouraged Catholics to sign a petition urging legislators to protect human life, and suggested individual contact with lawmakers as well.

