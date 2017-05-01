Catholic World News

Belgian Catholic hospitals to offer euthanasia

May 01, 2017

Belgian psychiatric hospitals run by the Brothers of Charity will now allow doctors to euthanasize patients.

The Brothers of Charity, whose hospitals care for about 5,000 patients in Belgium, announced that “we respect the freedom of doctors to decide whether or not to perform euthanasia and freedom of other caregivers to choose whether or not to participate.” The board of the hospitals issued a statement saying that “we take extreme caution on requests of patients for euthanasia,” but also take “the unbearable and hopeless suffering” seriously as well.

Brother René Stockman, the international leader of the Brothers of Charity (and, ironically, a Belgian), said from Rome that the decision of the Belgian institutions was at odds with the policy of the order. “We deplore this new vision,” he said.

