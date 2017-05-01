Belgian Catholic hospitals to offer euthanasia
May 01, 2017
Belgian psychiatric hospitals run by the Brothers of Charity will now allow doctors to euthanasize patients.
The Brothers of Charity, whose hospitals care for about 5,000 patients in Belgium, announced that “we respect the freedom of doctors to decide whether or not to perform euthanasia and freedom of other caregivers to choose whether or not to participate.” The board of the hospitals issued a statement saying that “we take extreme caution on requests of patients for euthanasia,” but also take “the unbearable and hopeless suffering” seriously as well.
Brother René Stockman, the international leader of the Brothers of Charity (and, ironically, a Belgian), said from Rome that the decision of the Belgian institutions was at odds with the policy of the order. “We deplore this new vision,” he said.
References:
- Brothers of Charity, Catholic psychiatric hospitals to provide euthanasia (Father Z)
- Belgian Catholic psychiatric hospitals ‘adjust’ their view of euthanasia (BioEdge)
-
Posted by: Bernadette -
May. 01, 2017 5:38 PM ET USA
Their bishop should declare them no longer a Catholic hospital. I agree with the superior of the order in Rome. How can he stop this? Should he not be able to stop this? This "trend" is getting out of hand. Disobedience to the law of God. Everyone for himself now. Individualism. Secularism. God no longer paramount in their beliefs and teaching and actions. There is palliative care and no need for people to suffer needlessly. Pain can be dealt with today as never before.
-
Posted by: Lucius49 -
May. 01, 2017 5:15 PM ET USA
This is horrendous. You have to do more than deplore the decision. These Brothers need to be disciplined! This is cooperating in evil.