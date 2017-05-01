Catholic World News

Battle for dignity of workers still continues, Pope says

May 01, 2017

In a message to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, which is meeting this week in Rome, Pope Francis said that the Church should move beyond the principle of solidarity to “increase the parameters of the traditional concept of justice.”

In his message, released on May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the Pope alluded to past struggles to protect the dignity of workers, and said that these battles “are far from over.” He spoke of the “social exclusion and marginalization of millions of men and women today.”

Referring to the encyclical Quadragesimo Anno, by Pope Pius XI, the Pope said that there are two mistaken approach toward labor and employment. One approach sees the worker as one more commodity to be traded; the other sees all work as governed by the state. In either case, Pope Francis said—again citing Pius XI—the error in approach reflects the “international imperialism of money.”

The authentically Christian approach, the Pope said, understands that work, “before being conceived as a right, is recognized as a capacity an an inalienable need of each person.”

